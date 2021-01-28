Police looking for men accused of burglarizing at least two businesses in Baldwin County

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two men are seen in surveillance photos allegedly taking items from a laundromat in Summerdale. Police are hoping you may recognize the pair. The laundromat is located on Highway 59 next to a Dollar General store.

Summerdale Police believe the two men are also responsible for a burglary in Robertsdale that occurred last Thursday at Hub City Car Wash on Highway 104. Surveillance photos appear to show the same men and vehicle at both locations.









If you recognize these men call Summerdale Police.