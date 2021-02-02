UPDATE: Police investigate deadly shooting in Thomasville

UPDATE (2/2/2021 10:50 PM) — A 59-year-old black man was shot and killed on the porch of his girlfriend’s house. A 21-year-old man related to the girlfriend’s family is currently being questioned as a person of interest. There are no other threats to the Thomasville community.

ORIGINAL STORY

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomasville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night.

A man died as a result of the shooting, but his name has not been released. The shooting occurred on Dixon Road. Police are still on scene conducting their investigation as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

One person is in custody. No other information has been confirmed at this time. We’ll provide updates on air and online as it is made available.