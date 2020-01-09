Police: Intoxicated man grieving deceased cat hits officer

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Niceville man accused of hitting a law enforcement officer during an incident at an animal clinic was arrested Monday.

Kenneth Coleman, 52, was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

A Niceville Police Department arrest report says police were called to an emergency veterinarian clinic in Niceville on Monday in reference to an intoxicated man who refused to leave. When police arrived, they were informed Coleman was upset over his cat “Buddy,” who had passed away.

Police say when they approached Coleman and his wife to ensure he had a ride home, Coleman became agitated. The report says Coleman started threatening the officer by stating he would, “(expletive) him up.” He demanded the officer to leave.

“The defendant was holding his deceased cat this entire time,” the officer wrote in the report.

Coleman began hitting the police officer in the torso and back area, police said. Coleman was taken to the ground and arrested.

He was booked into the Okaloosa County Jail, where he remains waiting for a bond hearing.

LATEST STORIES: