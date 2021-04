PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department has identified the man killed Wednesday at a construction site on the north side of the Pensacola Bay Bridge.

PPD says the victim was 61-year-old Mark Carter of Pensacola. Police say a dump truck, owned and operated by 54-year-old Anthony Love, backed into Carter.

Carter suffered severe injures and died shortly after the accident. PPD says Love is not facing charges at this time.