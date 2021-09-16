Police, crews search for evidence in Pensacola murder investigation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police and a search team looked for hours Thursday for evidence in the murder investigation of 40-year-old Latonya Baxter.

Investigators and search dogs started their search at about 10 a.m. in a wooded lot Airport Boulevard.

Police would not say if the crews were looking for Baxter’s body or other evidence. They searched for several hours before ending the search at about 2 p.m.

Police announced Wednesday investigators had found pictures of Baxter’s body on her roommate’s cell phone this week, but her body has not been located.

Police arrested 38-year old Giles Curt Jones for Baxter’s murder.

Giles Curt Jones

Police say Baxter had been living at a home on Warwick Avenue in Pensacola with Jones before she went missing. Police say they found photos of Baxter’s body, which showed signs of trauma, on Jones’ cell phone and her blood in the home.

According to police, blood was also found in Jones’ vehicle.

Jones was arrested at a Pensacola bus stop late Wednesday. He has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder and is being held in the Escambia County jail without bond.

Police have not said whether investigators found anything during their search Thursday.