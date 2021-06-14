Police: 1 arrested in stolen vehicle thefts on Bay Minette car lot, active search for more suspects

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police have arrested one person in connection to several vehicles being stolen from a car lot over the weekend. They are currently looking for more possible suspects.

Police arrested Mitchel Tyrell Williams of Bay Minette and charged him with Burglary 3rd degree.

Officers responded to Chuck Stevens Dodge located at 400 S U S HWY 31 in Bay Minette for reports of stolen vehicles from the sales lot Saturday, June 12. When officers arrived on scene, police say they found a broken window in the dealership where the suspects entered the building and destroyed several windows to offices. Police say two vehicles, a Dodge Challenger and a Dodge Ram have been recovered in Evergreen, Alabama. It is believed those were the only two stolen from the lot at this time. 62 key FOBs were also stolen from the dealership worth approximately $9,300.

Investigators are actively searching other businesses in the area and along Highway 31 and Highway 59 for more video and clues that may help identify the other suspects.







If you recognize these suspects or have any information, please call the Bay Minette Police Department at 251-580-2559 or email at tips@ci.bay-minette.al.us.