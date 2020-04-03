Adopt Me

Polar bear cub entertains himself with his zoo closed

Video

VIENNA, Austria (CBS Newspath)–Finja the polar bear is having fun playing even though the Vienna Zoo is closed to visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The zoo shared this video Thursday and said they get message every day from people checking in on the cub.

