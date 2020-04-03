VIENNA, Austria (CBS Newspath)–Finja the polar bear is having fun playing even though the Vienna Zoo is closed to visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The zoo shared this video Thursday and said they get message every day from people checking in on the cub.
- More clouds tonight with warmer temperatures expected in the coming days
- Local man starts petition for Alabama stay at home order
- Polar bear cub entertains himself with his zoo closed
- What a difference!
- Experts warn the Port City of coronavirus stimulus scams