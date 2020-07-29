Plane crash discovered by firefighters in remote, swampy area

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A small plane crashed Tuesday night around 7 p.m. north of Interstate 10 in rural Baldwin County.

“I mean, every resource we were using was getting stuck or we were having to pull them out to try to go further,” said Styx River Volunteer Fire Chief Kenneth Dunbar.

Chief Dunbar’s crew was the first to locate the wreckage site after a U.S. Coast Guard chopper spotted it from above.

“The first thing the Coast Guard gave us, they said it was an open field. There was no really open field there. It was 4-6 foot planted pines in there,” he said. Chief Dunbar says from above, it easily looked like a clearing, but unfortunately, it wasn’t easy terrain to cross on the ground.

Thick brush and swampy areas made the search difficult. Heavy storms were also pushing through the area.

Firefighters could smell the snapped pine trees and knew they were making progress. After the chopper left to refuel, it came back to the area and it turns out firefighters were only about 100 yards away from the wreckage.

The pilot and a passenger were both killed in the crash. The two were leaving Baldwin County headed to north Alabama.

LATEST STORIES