COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A young Columbus couple exchanged their wedding vows on Wednesday in a local hospital, while vowing to not let cancer steal their joy on their special day.

One of the last places you’d expect to see a wedding ceremony is in a hospital room. But that was the wish of Alexander Santos, a cancer patient at Piedmont Columbus Regional and his bride, Heather Santos.

Alex was diagnosed with a non-seminomatous germ cell tumor in November 2022 and has been in and out of the hospital ever since. He has undergone chemotherapy treatments and had a stem cell transplant. Despite the efforts, none of the treatments have worked.

“It’s definitely a lot harder accepting the outcome of what my potential life will be,” said Alex. “Like I said, it could be two months from now, it can be a year, it can be five years. Trying to understand that and grasping that concept is harder than I would expect… a lot harder.”

Within 24 hours, Piedmont staff members became bridesmaids and groomsmen as they went to work gathering all of the wedding essentials: a minister, wedding cake, decorations and a bridal gown.

The staff at Piedmont says giving the young couple this special moment is an honor.

“It takes a special nurse to be an oncology nurse,” said Ngozi Onukwue, the oncology clinical manager. “Most people cannot do what we do on this floor. It’s going to be a bittersweet experience.”

Alex is originally from Colorado but has been a Columbus resident for the past seven years. He met Heather while attending Jordan High School. The couple has been together for four years, sharing a 2-year-old son named Noah.

The 25-year-old groom told the hospital staff he “needed to get right with the Lord and do things the right way before he leaves.” While this isn’t the wedding they envisioned, both Heather and Alex couldn’t thank the Piedmont staff enough.

“Honestly, it made me feel good knowing that we’re loved by not only just our family, but everyone here,” said Heather.

Alex’s terminal diagnosis has given him a different perspective on life. While his days may be numbered, his love for Heather is infinite.

“Life is short and you don’t want to take it for granted and not be able to see them and hang and be with them in the most difficult time,” said Alex and Heather. “I would rather someone be by my bedside during the most difficult time than at my best time.”

A GoFundMe page has been started for Alex during his battle against cancer. You can visit the page here.