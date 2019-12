PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - TSA agents held a press conference inside the Pensacola International Airport Thursday morning to make sure travelers know what to not bring on an airplane. TSA Spokesperson Sari Koshetz says 27 guns have been intercepted since the start of the year, and one this morning.

"This morning a TSA officer here in Pensacola stopped a firearm from getting through the checkpoint," Koshetz said. "The gun was loaded with 13 rounds and one in the chamber."