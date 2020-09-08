PHOTOS: ECSO needs help identifying suspected car burglars

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Officer has released surveillance photographs of three suspected car burglars.













The ECSO says the three suspects were caught on surveillance camera on Blackhorse Circle in Pensacola, which is where several car burglaries happened overnight.

If you know anything about their identities, call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

