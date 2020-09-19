PHOTOS: Devastating damage at Palafox Pier

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Palafox Pier in Pensacola has sustained significant from Hurricane Sally.

On Friday, boats were seen nearly on top of each other in the marina. The dock which the boats were once tied down to have been completely destroyed.

Some boats were seen underwater.

Here are some photos taken Friday morning:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

