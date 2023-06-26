COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Around 900 people gathered for the 10th annual Phenix City Mayor’s Ball held at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

The theme of the night – raising funds to further students’ education. The Mayor’s Ball raised over $184,000, which is 11 percent more than last year.

Phenix City Mayor, Eddie Lowe, says the ball is more than lavish gowns and suits – it raises funds for the city’s students who need financial assistance to advance their academic careers and help the non-profit organizations in the community.

“We need to continue to invest in our young people because, again, they’re the ones that are going to have to take care of us,” said Mayor Lowe. “Education is magic. We want to be able to put them in that situation that when we get older and can’t do for ourselves, they would be able to do for us.”

According to Mayor Lowe, the Mayor’s Ball Committee will award around 40 to 50 scholarships to Phenix City students.

This year’s guest speaker was Joseph Sikora, who stars on the hit tv show “Power” as Tommy Egan. With 37 years in the entertainment industry, Sikora knows what rejection feels like and wants the youth to know there are opportunities if you follow your passion.

“When youth who feel kind of hopeless in a hopeless society are bombarded with opportunity, it takes a bombardment to say, ‘hey, there’s option A, there’s option B, there’s option C, and it’s all for you’,” said Sikora. “The community has shown up, participated, put their money where their mouth is, and given the youth opportunity that our youth in America deserves.”

Sikora credits his perseverance and determination as the driving force to his success, saying it’s possible for all students.

“There’s hope,” said Sikora. “We’re all in this together. You’re special. You can achieve whatever you put your mind to.”