Pharmacies busy with end of year rush, slowed by AT&T outage

HAZEL GREEN, Ala – Following the explosion in Nashville and subsequent AT&T outage, retailers of all sizes faced hurdles over the weekend. Returns to big-box stores like Walmart caused major lines Saturday, while smaller businesses like Hazel Green Pharmacy braced for tough going during their busiest time of year.

“Medicare part D, people try to take full advantage of their benefits. People are generally at home and have more free time. Knocking off the pharmacy visit is another thing on the to-do list,” said Jeremy Cates, a pharmacy technician at Hazel Green Pharmacy.

Cates says the pharmacy doesn’t have internet or phone access on top of being unable to access certain pharmacy requests. AT&T says they have most cell service restored but are still working on getting businesses up and going.

“These are life sustaining medications. People need their insulin. Their diabetic medications,” said Cates.

The small pharmacy spent the weekend crafting a plan to ensure their patients are covered while the store remains without debit or credit running abilities.

“We have a direct line sent to my cellphone so all of our customers could contact me directly if they need something specific,” said Cates.

On Saturday, Cates says he received upwards of 100 calls from his customers. Cates says prior to the outage, they planned for Monday being one of the busiest days of the year.

“A lot of our business, especially with a coin shortage, we don’t have a big influx on cash flow coming into our pharmacy. A lot of our business transactions are done by debit or credit card,” said Cates who hopes the outage doesn’t last into the week.

Hazel Green Pharmacy says it was also working on COVID-19 vaccine plans for 2021 which have been paused as a result of the outage.

Cates says AT&T told the pharmacy that it should have service currently. However, the pharmacy doesn’t and its IT people confirmed there’s nothing coming in from AT&T. Cates says he could tell the customer service representatives were working overtime this holiday season.