Peta launches new ad campaign in Mobile featuring Joaquin Phoenix

Video

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — A new ad campaign from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) features a billboard in Mobile with the image of PETA’s 2019 Person of the Year, Joaquin Phoenix, and a chicken, with the words “We are all animals.”

In a press release, the organization said the billboard went up on Airport Boulevard near several fast-food restaurants, west of the intersection with Cody Road.

A statement attributed to the actor is also in the press release. “When we look at the world through another animal’s eyes, we have to realize that inside we’re all the same—and so we all deserve to live free from suffering,” says Phoenix.  

