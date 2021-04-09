Pensacon adds ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ star to celebrity lineup

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacon has announced its newest celebrity guest attending the convention next month.

Pensacon announced on Facebook Friday “Godzilla vs. Kong” star Kaylee Hottle will be one of many celebrity guests to make an appearance.

A portion of “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the No. 1 movie in the world as of Friday, takes place in a fictional version of Pensacola.

Photo via Pensacon

“Her scene-stealing performance as Jia, the young girl who shares a special bond and can communicate with Kong, in Godzilla vs. Kong is her first film role,” the Pensacon post reads.

The post adds: “Born in Georgia, Kaylee Hottle comes from an all-Deaf family, spanning four generations of Deaf relatives on her father’s side.

Her native fluency in American Sign Language has provided her with opportunities to perform in commercials such as the Glide app public service announcement and “Mother’s Day” for Convo Relay.

She also appeared in “10 Deaf Children: One Powerful Message” directed by Sheena McFeely and produced by ASL Nook in 2018.”

Pensacon will take place at the Pensacola Bay Center May 21-23.

