Pensacola woman accused of beating 97-year-old uncle with his cane

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman accused of beating her 97-year-old uncle with his own cane was arrested Friday.

Alesha Nicole Rogers, 30, is charged with attempted homicide, crimes against an elderly person and child neglect.

Witnesses told Pensacola police Rogers showed up to a home on Marcus Drive Thursday without being invited, according to a Pensacola Police Department arrest report.

Witnesses said Rogers had smoked spice. The witnesses left Rogers alone with the 97-year-old man for about an hour and when they came back, the man had been attacked.

Police say when they arrived, the man was bleeding profusely from cuts to his head, lips and chest. The report says there was blood spatter throughout the house.

Witnesses said Rogers had beaten the man with his walking cane.

At the hospital, it was revealed the man had also suffered stab wounds. He also had a brain bleed due to the attack.

The report says the man told police his niece had attacked him. Rogers is his niece.

Rogers was eventually found by police and arrested.

During the course of the investigation, a young girl in Rogers care was found alone near Davis Highway in Pensacola, resulting in additional child neglect charges.

A separate arrest report shows Rogers was also charged with battery on emergency personnel and resisting arrest. She was accused of kicking a nurse while she was being medical cleared for incarceration.

Rogers remains in the Escambia County jail on a $67,500 bond.

