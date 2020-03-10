Pensacola sex offender accused of raping, abusing young girl with sex toy

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of raping a young girl for years has been arrested.

Robert Edward Chase, 61, is charged with sexual battery on a child under the age of 12 and molesting a child under the age of 12.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Chase has been sexually abusing the girl since December 2018.

In an interview with investigators, the girl said Chase would force her to have sex. The details in the arrest report are extremely graphic. He also used what the girl called a “jackrabbit” sex toy to sexually abuse her, according to deputies.

The girl told investigators Chase also took pictures of her while she was naked at least “100 different times,” the report said.

It’s unclear, due to redactions in his arrest report, how Chase is connected to the girl. The report does say the girl has spent time alone with Chase.

Chase was booked into the Escambia County jail on Monday, where he is being held on a $200,000 bond.

