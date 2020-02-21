Pensacola Police K9, handler go viral on TikTok

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Cute animals tend to have an ability to go viral on the internet.

That latest? A Pensacola Police Department K9.

Pensacola Police Department K9 handler Brandon Byrd uploaded a video of PPD K9 Cross to TikTok, a digital content app, on Thursday.

The video shows K9 Cross running — with some intense music playing in the background — and jumping into a K9 vehicle through its window.

Cross’ eyes look menacing, glowing due to the flash in dark lighting.

As of Friday, the TikTok has nearly 70,000 likes and half a million views.

PPD posted the video to Facebook. Another video, posted in the comments, shows a much sweeter version of Cross.

Byrd states in the video he is just trying to lay on a couch and watch TV, but K9 Cross just wants to snuggle.