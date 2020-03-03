Pensacola native shines on ‘American Idol,’ earns ticket to Hollywood

PHOTO CREDIT: ABC/Scott Patrick Green)

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Folks along the Gulf Coast who watched Sunday’s episode of “American Idol” might have had their ears perk up during the episode.

DeWayne Crocker, Jr., who now lives in Colorado Springs, Colorado, grew up in Pensacola. He made sure to tell the judges where he came from.

“I’m DeWayne Crocker Jr. from Pensacola, Florida, and I’m 23-years old,” he said during the episode.

According to his website bio, Crocker gained fame through viral social media videos with his friends that have received more than “60 million views worldwide.”

He would go on to win Black Entertainment Television’s “Sunday Best: Race to the Stage,” according to his website.

Crocker is currently the Worship Leader at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Colorado Springs.

Now on “American Idol,” Crocker impressed the judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, by singing a more soulful version of Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry Be Happy.”

“Nice one. I’ve never heard that rendition,” Perry said.

“I think I like the timbre of your voice,” Richie added.

Later in the episode, the judges awarded Crocker a golden ticket to the Hollywood round of the competition.

Crocker’s 78-year-old great grandmother, a huge fan of Richie’s, was given the opportunity to meet him. He sang her his hit “Lady” and slow danced with her.

News 5 has reached out to Crocker, and we should have an interview with him sometime this week.

Crocker is the second Idol contestant to make it to Hollywood from the Gulf Coast this season. Grand Bay’s Doug Kiker also made it through.

