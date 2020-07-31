Pensacola mayor encourages public to wear masks, ‘Be a Superhero’ in new PSA

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola is encouraging the public to wear a mask in a musical public service announcement.

The PSA “Wear a Mask, Be a Superhero Too,” features original music by local songwriter Ross Orenstein, along with a message from Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson reminding the public to wear a mask, wash their hands often and practice social distancing.

The PSA is available online and will be airing on local radio stations.

A media release says the PSA is part of a continued effort to encourage the public to wear cloth face coverings to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Face coverings are required in Pensacola businesses, per city ordinance.

