Pensacola Mardi Gras moves to May, organizers promise ‘socially responsible’ celebration

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The decision to postpone Mardi Gras in Pensacola until May was announced Monday.

Recreating the celebration of Mardi Gras is an unprecedented task, but it’s one those in charge believed to be necessary during a pandemic.

“Hospitalizations have really spiked,” said Danny Zimmern, president of Pensacola Mardi Gras Inc., on Tuesday. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Escambia County were at 190 as of Monday.

“We set a bar early on that we hope to be under, and we’ve gone the other direction so we’re hoping we’re doing the right thing.”

Pensacola’s Mardi Gras celebration, rebranded as an even larger Pensacola “Carnivale Celebration,” will kick off on May 21 with a blessing of the krewes.

The Grand Carnivale Parade will take place Saturday, May 29, in downtown Pensacola. A second parade, the Grand Fiesta Parade, will happen the following Friday on June 4.

“(The Grand Fiesta Parade) will be the culmination of what Pensacola has known as a trifecta,” Zimmern said. “We’ll be a little bit socially responsible — the best we can — in recreating that trifecta, allowing all the krewes to bring all that excitement and energy of Mardi Gras.”

Bill Sears, the 1st Vice President on the board of the Krewe of Lafitte, said Tuesday the board would be meeting soon to discuss the May celebration.

Sears said 2021 Mardi Gras would be different, but he’s understanding of the decision to reschedule.

“The end answer is it’s probably the right thing to do,” Sears said. “Obviously, we have a lot of problems. There’s a lot of people catching COVID. Unfortunately, a lot of people are passing away from it.”

Zimmern said safety of those who participate and come out for the parades is a top priority. It is unknown at this time how or if crowds will socially distance, but Zimmern said his organization and the city are working on it.

“We can’t really control the throws and who catches throws and how that might work as well as controlling people who attend so we’ll wait and see how we do that,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure it’s safe and as socially responsible as possible.”

For more information about the Carnivale Celebration, visit Pensacola Mardi Gras’ website.

