Pensacola man accused of touching himself while watching elementary school kids play

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Monday after deputies say he was caught staring at Oakcrest Elementary students while touching himself.

Johnathon Matthew Burgett, 29, was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior and resisting an officer.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Burgett was caught by two witnesses “manipulating his genitals,” while watching children play near a basketball court at Oakcrest Elementary.

A third witness told deputies she saw Burgett “playing around with his penis,” while facing the school’s gate near Hollywood Avenue.

Deputies found Burgett Monday afternoon, and he resisted arrest.

He is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $16,000 bond.

