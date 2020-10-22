Pensacola Interstate Fair opens to large crowd

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The smells of funnel cake and sausages filled the air at the Pensacola Fairgrounds Thursday afternoon.

It’s officially fair season.

The Pensacola Interstate Fair kicked off at 4 p.m. Hundreds of people were already waiting in line before the fair staff was ready to open it up.

The fair, one of the biggest events in Pensacola since the pandemic began, did not require masks, but many fairgoers wore them anyway.

Fair staff also took extra precautions to keep fairgoers safe by taking each of their temperatures before letting them into the fair.

Fair management said anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher was given a refund and told to come back when they were feeling better.

Hand sanitizing stations were also set up across the fairgrounds.

Many fair goers pointed out to WKRG News 5 the importance of staying safe from COVID-19 — while having a blast at the fair.

“I’m extremely excited for it,” said Robert Cheatham, who showed up at 3 p.m. to wait for the fair to start at 4 p.m. “I’ve waited all year for it. They canceled all the global carnivals and gatherings. It looks like it’s going to be a good turnout for the fair 2020. As long as you wear your mask, (use) hand sanitizer… take all the precautions, it’s going to be a good turnout.”

Beyond the extra precautions, locals were just excited the fair was back.

“I’ve been waiting for it for a long time,” Jim Chase said. “Nice to see a nice crowd out here (and) get out of the house for awhile.”

The fair opened Thursday at 4 p.m. and closes at 11 p.m. Thursday is the fair’s $1 admission and $1 ride day. For more information on the fair’s hours, go the Pensacola Interstate Fair website.

