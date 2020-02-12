Pensacola couple back on Survivor for new season

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A Pensacola husband and wife duo are making national headlines once again as they rejoin the cast of Survivor. The hit CBS reality show returns to television Wednesday night. It’s the 40th season and this year winners from years past are joining the cast.

“We’ve all won the game before, so if there’s a season for you to tune into this is like the master class of survivor,” said Rob Mariano. Rob and his wife Amber have appeared on the show in years past, but this year the prize is worth $2 million.

The couple met on the show back in 2003 and a lot has changed since that time.

“I met my wife on this show,” says Rob.

“And I’m happily married 15 years later with 4 beautiful children,” says Amber.

Since moving to Pensacola we’re told Amber works in marketing and Rob works in construction.

The show kicks off Wednesay at 7 p.m.

LATEST STORIES: