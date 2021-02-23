Blue Wahoos staff help clean local park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Members of the Pensacola Wahoos staff rolled up their sleeves on Tuesday and put in hard work to clean up a Pensacola park.

More than a dozen Wahoos staffers and groundkeepers spent time unearthing rocks from the soccer field at Mallory Heights Park, off Summit Boulevard, as part of ongoing community projects.

“Phil Nickinson from Pensacola Youth Soccer reached out to us a couple of weeks ago (about the project). They had some giant rocks that were left on the field after Hurricane Sally, and they needed some help coming out to pick them up. They’re going to have 750 kids participating this year so it’s really important to clean up all these rocks before they start so they can play safely.” Anna Striano, Blue Wahoos merchandise and community relations manager

The Wahoos staff says getting kids playing youth sports again is important, especially after a halt in playing during the pandemic.

“I think it’s really important we get our kids back out there and enjoying some stuff that they’re used to,” Striano said.

Community projects are a way for staff to bond, Striano said, and fulfill the Wahoos’ mission as an organization.

“It really helps us live our mission at the (Quint) Studer Family of Companies. That is to improve the quality of life for those in our community,” she said. “We get to do these really cool projects where we get to come out and help pick up rocks on the soccer field. Next week, we’re going to be doing mock interviews for students with disabilities. So, really unique ways to come out and give back to our community and (you) just feel really fulfilled while you’re doing it.”

The staff picked up dozens of rocks, in all shapes and sizes. Holes and other park imperfections were marked for future inspection.