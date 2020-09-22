Pensacola Beach cleanup continues a week after Hurricane Sally

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Crews were still out cleaning up Pensacola Beach Tuesday — a week after the storm battered the Gulf Coast.

At Pensacola Beach, Sally caused boats to capsize, roofs to rip off and docks to wash away.

At Pensacola Beach Marina, crews were working to pull out capsized boats out of the water. The docks at the marina were damaged. Owner of Pensacola Marina Charters Scott Wheatley said it will take hard work, but the marina will recover.

“We’ve got a good crew out here working all through the weekends and everyday just to help us get back up and running,” Wheatley said.

Part of the roof at Crabs restaurant was ripped off by the high winds of Sally. The debris from the roof, as well as mounds of sand, now sit in the Casino Beach parking lot.

Longtime beach residents, like Reagan Belcher, were out cleaning their yards Tuesday morning.

Belcher has lived at his house on Largo Drive for decades. Sally didn’t match Ivan’s fury, he said, but he wasn’t going to take any chances.

“I got out of here,” he said. “I’ve lived here too many years. I saw how it was on a Tuesday, and I knew it wasn’t going to be an easy one.”

Paradise Inn and Paradise Bar and Grille experienced significant damage. The motel suffered a roof being blown off, and the pier both motel and bar guests enjoy was washed away in the storm.

Manager Renee Mack said the damage is unfortunate, but luckily, the bar was not damaged so she hopes to reopen soon for her loyal customers.

“We’re here for them because they’re always here for us,” Mack said. “We did a lot better than a lot of people, and it could have been a lot worse.”

