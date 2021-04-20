Pensacola activists honor George Floyd after Chauvin verdict

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A couple of dozen social justice activists came to the iconic Pensacola Graffiti Bridge Tuesday afternoon to honor George Floyd.

After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, a plan was made to paint a mural in Floyd’s honor and hold a vigil, organizers said.

“We’re out here celebrating justice for George Floyd,” said community activist Caleb Houston. “Looking at what happened and took place, it was wrong.”

Ever since Floyd was murdered, Graffiti Bridge has become a place where local activists come to protest racial injustice, as well as police brutality.

“It was just a sigh of relief today. I’m still lost for words,” said activist Kyle Cole. “It’s amazing but the fight isn’t over with it. It’s just now getting started.”

Those who attended the celebration said Chauvin’s guilty verdict is a step in the right direction toward police reform and stopping police brutality.

“Every police officer around the world and in the city, I hope today woke you up,” Cole said. “I hope this whole trial made you realize you will be held accountable for all of your actions.”