Pensacola activists hold vigil for George Floyd, others killed by police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A group aimed at ending police brutality held a vigil Wednesday night for George Floyd and others killed in police custody.

The Pensacola Dream Defenders’ vigil titled,”Keep Us Safe. Vigil for Black Lives,” focused on remembering the lives lost and hoping for a better future, organizers said.

“This is not a protest. This is not a riot of any sort,” said community activist Keshawn Rodgers. “This is us simply coming together in the community and taking time to show respect that the lives were lost because at the end of the day, even though (Derek Chauvin) was found guilty, George Floyd’s life was still lost.”

At the vigil, activists read the names of Floyd, Tymar Crawford, who was killed in Pensacola Police custody, as well as many others. At least a couple of dozen people attended and prayed for safety in the Black community.

The event was the second vigil for Floyd in Pensacola since Tuesday, when former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of killing him.

Tuesday night, a vigil and celebration was held at Graffiti Bridge, a spot known for protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Local activists painted a mural for Floyd with the words: “Nobody is above the law.”