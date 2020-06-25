Pensacola activist plans ‘Black Lives Matter’ street mural near downtown

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — “Black Lives Matter” street murals have been seen across the country

as a reminder of the movement seeking to end injustices within the Black community and stop police brutality.

Starting Friday, residents in Pensacola could see a similar street mural being painted near downtown Pensacola.

Durrell Palmer, a Pensacola activist with a long history of fighting against injustices within the Black community, has led a project to permanently paint a “Black Lives Matter” mural at A Street and Jackson Street. The concept and location has been approved by the City of Pensacola.

An artist rendering of the painting shows the mural will stretch more than 200 feet, with a design that focuses on inclusivity, Palmer told WKRG News 5.

Palmer said Thursday initial work on the mural will start Friday. A Street will be blocked off from Gadsden to Jackson Street from Friday to Monday morning as artists paint the mural on the street.

The finished mural will be revealed Sunday.

Palmer said he was inspired to lead the street mural project in Pensacola after seeing the “Black Lives Matter” street mural in Washington D.C.

“I felt like Pensacola, Florida needed to do something like that, too,” Palmer said. “We’re a big military town, and I felt like we could spread the message real quick. With the concept of our drawings, this is going to shock Pensacola and maybe the world.”

Palmer said the reason the group chose A Street, after being denied the opportunity to paint the mural on Palafox Street due to it being in a historic district, is because it is a high crime area.

“We have a lot of harassing (by police) in this neighborhood,” Palmer said. “I think we need to start in this neighborhood with the problems that we have.”

Palmer has been working with local artists like Tiffany Richardson, who has helped design the mural.

Richardson said she hopes the mural spreads positivity.

“I want Pensacola to know (“Black Lives Matter”) is a love movement,” Richardson said. “We love our neighbors. We love our family. We want to see change. We know there are so many people here and around the world who are with us.”

The city says although it has has approved the location and concept, the mural’s design may need to be modified slightly for vehicular safety.

The city says it waiting on some additional information from Palmer in order to complete the application process.