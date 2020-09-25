Park officials: Goal is to reopen shortened Gulf State Pier until it can be completely fixed

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Sally wiped out a 175-foot chunk of the Gulf State Pier.

Parks Superintendent Gary Ellis says that will take at least a year to fix, but he does some good news on a separate — and swifter — timeline. The current goal is to open the portion of the pier that’s still standing as soon as possible.

ALDOT divers and other engineers are assessing the damage, and should have a safety report by early next week.

From there, park officials plan to rebuild the railings and install new guardrails at the spot where the portion of the pier washed out.

“We all want it back open,” Ellis said.

He’s also asking anyone who finds pier panels lying around to call the park at 251-967-3474.

