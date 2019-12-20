Parents sell home, hit the road with son to document, explore national parks

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Foley, Alabama family sold their home, and for the last seven months, they’ve been on the road in their RV, traveling the great outdoors with their son Keenan.

More than seven months ago, Roger and Cyndi Keenan decided they would sell their home in Foley and go on the road to visit as many national parks as they could. They took a leave of absence from their jobs as teachers at Hellen Caro Elementary in Pensacola and hit the road.

“It was a little scary, but I’m kind of just pretty spontaneous and just go for it,” Cyndi Keenan said. “My husband Roger was a little more hesitant.”

The Keenans have started YouTube channels to document their trip: MarksNParks with Brennan and Changing The View.

Since they’ve started, the family has visited 19 national parks, two of which were in Canada.

Friday, Keenan, 8, presented what he’s learned so far to elementary students at Hellen Caro. He talked about different rock formations, weathering, and animals.

“Most of what we’ve seen at Yellowstone were bison and buffalo,” he said. “We’ve also seen some bears, elks, squirrels. I’ve been wanting to see a prairie dog but we haven’t. But we’ve seen something that’s like a prairie dog called a ground squirrel.”

The Keenans plan to explore three national parks in Florida next. You can check them out on YouTube.

LATEST STORIES: