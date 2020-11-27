Pandemic-era record amount of travelers by plane since March

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There has been a sharp increase in travelers during Thanksgiving week. CDC Guidelines recommend staying at home and not travel during the holiday season.

1,070,976 Americans passed security at American Airports the day before Thanksgiving. That is only 40 percent of what we saw on that day in 2019 but still a pandemic-era record.

The amount of travelers by plane has reached its highest since mid-march, when the first peak of the global coronavirus pandemic hit. Mobile Journalist Colleen Peterson spoke with a few travelers at the Mobile Regional Airport.

“2020 has been a difficult year for a lot of people and valuing family is what made me travel,” Rosie Stanford said. “I did get tested a week ago and then they did temperature checks boarding the plane.”

Mobile Regional Airport is doing everything they can to make sure their airport stays clean and sanitized.

