Pace teacher under investigation for controversial remarks among five placed on administrative leave

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace High School teacher under investigation for posting controversial comments to Facebook has been placed on administrative leave by the Santa Rosa County School District.

Lisa Dillashaw, a science teacher at Pace High, was placed on administrative leave effective June 8.

Santa Rosa County Schools Superintendent Tim Wyrosdick told WKRG News 5 on June 3 his office planned to review the comments by Dillashaw.

The post, which appears to have since been deleted, was in response to race relations in the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody in Minneapolis.

A portion of the Facebook post says people of color in Dillashaw’s generation have not been mistreated.

Dillashaw wrote she has been called a derogatory name used against the white population, and she shouldn’t be held accountable for prior mistreatment of people of color.

“I have never pulled up at a bar and honked my horn to pick up my slave!” the post says.

Dillashaw went on to say in the post:

“Now.. as for not having a voice… I don’t understand that fight…

We have had a black president. He has held office for two full terms. We have black supreme justices. We have black surgeons and doctors and engineers and teachers and professors .. black people have just as much voice as white people

BUT… get this..

Black people have one up on white people…

Black people are considered a minority and are eligible for minority scholarships… NOT OUR WHITE CHILDREN.

I don’t hear our white children complaining.”

A photograph circulating social media also allegedly shows Dillashaw in blackface while dressed as Michael Jackson.

WKRG News 5 reached out to the school district for more details regarding why Dillashaw had been put on administrative leave, but the school district denied the request, citing an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, four other Pace High School teachers have also been placed on administrative leave.

The school district’s agenda for its Thursday night meeting shows Dillashaw’s husband, physical education teacher Timothy Dillashaw; social studies teacher Stephanie Jernigan-Watson; social studies teacher Scott Denny; and performing arts teacher Valerie Wright were all put on administrative leave effective June 8.

Citing an ongoing investigation, the school district also denied a WKRG News 5 public records request, which called for official letters notifying the teachers they were put on administrative leave and supporting documents stating the reasoning.

WKRG News 5 was notified of Dillashaw’s post by viewers. Hundreds of responses have been made about the post on social media. Many former and current students say they are displeased with Dillashaw’s comments and are calling for change within the Pace High School culture. Others have defended her post, saying she has the right to free speech and an opinion.

In the official June 3 statement from Wyrosdick, the superintendent noted those freedoms Dillashaw maintains.

“Educators serve as teachers and, in as much, work in their official capacity and in this work are required to abide by professional ethics,” the statement said. “In their personal capacity they are great freedoms (speech, religious liberties, assembling). These are the same freedoms you and I enjoy.”

However, Wyrosdick said Dillashaw’s post does not represent the views of the Santa Rosa County School District.

Wyrosdick said Tuesday it is school board policy not to comment on ongoing investigations.

