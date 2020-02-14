Pace man charged with DUI manslaughter after Berryhill Road crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace man was arrested Wednesday after the Florida Highway Patrol found probable cause to charge him with DUI manslaughter.

FHP says Jack Christopher Tchorzewski, 36, was impaired Monday when he driving down Berryhill Road in Milton. FHP says Tchorzewski crosses the center line near Preservation Boulevard and hit a 2014 Kia Sportage.

The crash killed 70-year-old Milton resident Nancy Lou Graham. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Tchorzewski was booked into the Escambia County jail on Wednesday.

