Pace man accused of ‘pleasuring himself’ in neighbor’s front yard

PACE, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pace man accused of trespassing onto his neighbors and “pleasuring himself” was arrested Wednesday.

Deston Scot Martin, 29, was charged with indecent exposure, trespassing, and other drug-related charges.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Martin went onto his neighbor’s property on Floridatown Road Wednesday morning. His neighbor opened the front door to her house on her way out to go to work, the report said.

Deputies say she found Martin standing there with his penis exposed, stating he was “pleasuring himself.”

The woman told Martin to leave and he refused. Instead, deputies said he went to the back of the home and passed out in a chair in an enclosed back porch.

Deputies found Martin and arrested him. He was found with meth and a THC vape.

Martin was booked into the Santa Rosa County jail on a $6,500 bond.

