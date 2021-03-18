OWA hiring more than 100 seasonal workers after a year of setbacks during pandemic

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — At a time when some businesses are cutting back, OWA in Foley is ramping up hiring more than 100 seasonal workers hoping for a better year.

“We’ve grown so much and so we really need those folks to fill in here at OWA and we will just be happy to have them,” Erin Bryars said.

The Park at OWA and Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen are just two of the spots in need of help this summer. The COVID-19 pandemic hit the entertainment and retail destination hard in 2020. From park closures to limited capacity seating at restaurants, everyone took a hit.

“We’re all just really excited to see things get back to normal and see people here having fun and laughing. That’s just what we love to see here at OWA,” Bryars said.

The streets in downtown OWA will be filled this weekend when more than 200 cars will be showcased in the Gulf Coast Regional Mustang and Mega Car Show. It’s one of the first big events at OWA since the start of the pandemic. It kicks off Saturday morning, socially-distanced, of course.

“We are a healthy and safe environment, so we want to make sure that everyone feels comfortable while they’re here,” Bryars added.

OWA continues to follow local and state health guidelines. They’re waiting to see what restrictions are lifted in the coming months. Until then, they’re setting the expectations high. They believe the temporary workers will benefit just as much as the complex will benefit.

For more information on the jobs click here.