MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- After decades of research, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have made a massive discovery of a new species of whale in the Gulf of Mexico. Since the 1960s, researchers have noticed subtle differences in the Bryde's whales that live in the Gulf of Mexico compared with those that live elsewhere. Recently, it was discovered that the Bryde's whales that live in the Gulf are actually a whole different and new species of whale now called the Rice's whale.

Mackenzie Russell, the Stranding Coordinator for Alabama Marine Mammal Stranding Network, explains, “Just something a little bit different from kind of a standard of what we thought a Bryde’s whale was. That had to do with skull morphology, the anatomy of the skull, and then these different feeding behaviors.” The Bryde's whale is known to eat mainly at the surface of the water, while the new Rice's whale dives deep to find food.