PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE — WKRG News 5 learned there are no injuries after a fire truck overturned into a ditch Friday morning.

Prichard Fire and Rescue says the truck should be operational once back on the road.

ORIGINAL STORY– A fire truck overturned into a ditch on Grant Road in Prichard Friday morning. Emergency crews are on scene.

