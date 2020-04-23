Out-of-state medical volunteers get a standing ovation for their Covid-19 work

NEW YORK, NY (CBS Newspath)–New Yorkers paused Wednesday morning to show their appreciation for out-of-town healthcare workers who came to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the workers have been in the city for three weeks and are heading home, others will be in NYC a little longer.

