Orange Beach company purchases world’s largest riverboat

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The world’s largest riverboat has been purchased by Caribe Ventures. While Caribe Ventures is based in Orange Beach, it isn’t clear where the riverboat is headed.
The 450-foot long, 100-foot wide Glory of Rome was purchased from Caesars Southern Indiana after it was no longer needed. A new $85 million casino was built on land, replacing the riverboat.
5,000 people can explore the riverboats’ four decks. The boat is outfitted with chandeliers and cathedral ceilings.
WKRG News 5 has reached out to Caribe Ventures to learn more about the purchase.
