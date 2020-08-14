Orange Beach company purchases world’s largest riverboat

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – The world’s largest riverboat has been purchased by Caribe Ventures. While Caribe Ventures is based in Orange Beach, it isn’t clear where the riverboat is headed.

The 450-foot long, 100-foot wide Glory of Rome was purchased from Caesars Southern Indiana after it was no longer needed. A new $85 million casino was built on land, replacing the riverboat.

5,000 people can explore the riverboats’ four decks. The boat is outfitted with chandeliers and cathedral ceilings.

WKRG News 5 has reached out to Caribe Ventures to learn more about the purchase.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories