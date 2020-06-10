Olympic canoe training in a pool!

Video

PILAR, Argentina (CBS Newspath)–Training during the coronavirus pandemic looks a little different for this Olympic canoe slalom racer in Pilar, Argentina. Sebastián Rossi practices in a swimming pool with his canoe strapped to palm trees.

