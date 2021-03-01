Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office looking for info on 3 unsolved homicides

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for answers in at least three unsolved homicides.

Unsolved cases include the Feb. 9 murder of 44-year-old Nancey Schreiner, the Dec. 15 murder of 28-year-old Kreskin Robinson Jr., and Nov. 20 murder of 35-year-old Deshaun Frazier.

A common theme between all three murders, the sheriff’s office says, is a reluctance on the part of witnesses to come forward with important information.

“We haven’t had any people come forward even though we know people know about it,” said Capt. David Allen. “We think people are just reluctant to come forward based on fear.”

Allen said Schreiner was killed standing in the street near Marler and Shirley Drives in Fort Walton Beach. He said she was an innocent victim of a retaliation drive-by shooting she had nothing to do with.

She was unfortunately just at the wrong place at the wrong time, he said.

Robinson was found inside of his vehicle on Hickory Street — also in Fort Walton Beach. Deputies say Robinson was shot in the head and his vehicle’s engine was still running when they arrived.

Frazier was found dead at a mobile home on Marimba Street in Florosa.

With these pending cases, the OSCO is reminding the public tips can remain anonymous through Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

You can contact them at 850-863-TIPS or at emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com.

Allen said Monday it’s important to think of the victims before withholding important information that could lead to justice.

“If it was your family member who was killed, would you feel differently about providing the information?” Allen said. “We’ll do all the work. We just need you to point us in the right direction.”