Officers to be honored in Bass Pro Shop Shooting

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Police Department will recognize four officers and a police dispatcher for their actions during the shooting at Bass Pro Shop on September 5th.

Robert Smith, Jr. is accused of firing more than 40 rounds outside the business. Four officers who responded to the call were able to take Smith into custody with less than lethal force–a taser.

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber said, “In what could have been a tragic incident with many innocent people hurt, the courage and professionalism of these officers averted what could have been a deadly encounter. Their actions have truly brought credit upon themselves, the department, and the law enforcement profession as a whole”.

The City of Spanish Fort will recognize these five individuals for their bravery and dedication of service during tonight’s City Council meeting and cordially invite everyone to attend. City Council will be held at Spanish Fort City Hall – 7361 Spanish Fort Blvd. Spanish Fort, Alabama 36527 at 6:00pm.