Officers, dispatcher honored for subduing Bass Pro shooting suspect

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Dispatcher Marissa Tompkins, Sgt. Cam Callaway, and OFficers John Sever, William (BJ) Tomblerlin and Adam Cormier were recognized at Spanish Fort City Hall for their efforts in thwarting what could have been a deadly shooting at Bass Pro Shops over Labor Day Weekend.

“For them to take him into custody using Tasers was remarkable. Certainly averted what could have been a deadly encounter,” said Chief John Barber.

Patrol Sgt. Cam Callaway told us what it was like being on the front lines that day.

“We deployed all of our active-shooter gear, which includes our rifle plates, our Kevlar helmet and our rifles,” he said. “The most difficult part was whenever we rounded the corner of Bass Pro over here, failing to comply to any orders. Which at that point, we could see things starting to deteriorate, which at that point made it the hardest thing to deal with at that moment.”

