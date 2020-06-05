Officer comforts little girl at protest

HOUSTON, Tex. (CBS Newspath)–5-year-old Simone Bartee went to a protest in Houston, TX with her parents after the death of George Floyd. Her dad said an officer saw his daughter crying and came over Tuesday. On Twitter, Simone’s dad posted that she asked the officer: “Are you gonna shoot us?” WATCH as the officer comforts and reassures the little girl.
