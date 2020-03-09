OCSO looking for teen runaway missing since Christmas

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old runaway.

Deputies say 16-year-old Cheryl Johnson was last seen Dec. 25 at 8120 Lakes Hill Road in Laurel Hill.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crimestoppers at 850-863-(TIPS).

