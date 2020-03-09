OCSO looking for teen runaway missing since Christmas

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old runaway.

Deputies say 16-year-old Cheryl Johnson was last seen Dec. 25 at 8120 Lakes Hill Road in Laurel Hill.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call OCSO at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crimestoppers at 850-863-(TIPS).

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories