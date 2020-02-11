“Obviously we have had a failure,” pastor speaks out after youth director arrested

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The pastor at the Gulf Breeze Methodist Church is speaking out after former Youth Director Ryan Walsh was arrested over allegations of inappropriate texting and touching of a 13-year-old girl. Senior Pastor Dan Morris says the church is fully cooperating with police. He says the staff moved quickly when they heard about the allegations.

“We’re looking at our policy, and obviously we have had a failure,” Morris said. “We are looking at ways we can do better, and move more effectively in the future.”

Morris says the allegations are unacceptable and he hopes to bring the community and everyone involved to a place of healing.

