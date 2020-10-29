NWFL residents spared from worst of Zeta

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s clear from driving around Northwest Florida Thursday the area was spared from the worst of Hurricane Zeta.

As of Thursday afternoon, Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa Counties had not have reports of any major damage from Hurricane Zeta, according to officials. There were reports of trees down in those counties, which caused some road closures, but for the most part, Northwest Florida went unscathed.

Thursday at Palafox Pier, where the destruction of Hurricane Sally is still evident, Pensacola residents said they were happy Zeta wasn’t destructive.

“About 12 o’clock, it was blowing good, but we had no damage,” said Pensacola resident Steve Black. “I think all the weak trees have already gone over. The weak roofs have been ripped off from Sally, so everything pretty much faired well.”

The highest wind gusts recorded in the Northwest Florida area during Zeta included a 56-mile-per-hour wind gust in Pensacola, 53 in Milton and Crestview and 44 in Destin.

Crews in Pensacola were dispatched at about 4 a.m. Thursday morning to clean up minor road debris. Crews will also have to straighten some traffic lights.

Luckily, piles of debris left over from Hurricane Sally seemed to have stayed in place.

“It wasn’t as bad as Sally,” Pensacola resident Leslie Mullins. “It was pretty windy in the evening, but it proved to move out of here fast.”

Northwest Florida residents are hopeful Zeta will be the last tropical system to impact the Gulf Coast this year.

“Hopefully next year will be a lot easier,” Mullins said. “They’re already talking about something else. So, we’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

