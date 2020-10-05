NWFL officials urge residents to prepare for Delta as Sally cleanup continues

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — As Tropical Storm Delta makes its way closer to the Gulf Coast, Escambia County officials are urging residents to closely pay attention the storm and prepare.

As of Monday morning, Delta’s track shows the storm making landfall west of the the Florida panhandle around Friday, but tropical storm force winds, high risk of rip currents and high surf are possible. As WKRG’s First Alert Storm team has pointed out, the entire Gulf Coast from Texas to the Florida panhandle should prepare as if it’s heading their way.

“We’re treating this storm as if it’s going to be making landfall here, and forecasts are predicting this will likely be a wind event for us,” Escambia County Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore said in a media release. “We’re encouraging everyone to make their preparations now, and even if this turns out to be a non-event, we’re prepared.”

Residents in Escambia county are still dealing with debris in their yards, as contractors hired by the city and county have not been able to pick up all the debris from Hurricane Sally.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said during his Monday press conference about 70 crews would be working hard to get as much cleaned up as possible, but it wouldn’t be all cleaned up before Friday. A media release from the city says the crews will be working from sunup to sundown this week.

“We have done approximately 4,000 loads and about 176,635 cubic yards. That is over half the projected (debris). In two weeks, we have (picked up) over half of the debris,” Robinson said. “Unfortunately, that means to be completed, we would have to have another two weeks of work to do. This week, we will be working, and we will be working feverishly to get as much as we can up, but it is very likely that perhaps a quarter of Sally debris will not be picked up and will be on the side of the road.”

Contractors will continue collecting debris in all areas of the county, according to a media release, and have been approved to work additional hours.

The county and city crews are focusing debris management collections in the low lying areas that are susceptible to flooding such as Perdido Key and Pensacola Beach.

The county suggests homeowners with the debris use the county’s debris collection sites to drop off debris. These sites include:

— Lexington Terrace

— Baars Field

— Equestrian Center

— Park East, Pensacola Beach

— John R. Jones Park

— Oak Grove Convenience Center

— Brent Athletic Park

If the debris can not be moved, Robinson urges residents secure the debris the best way they can.

The county announced Monday sand is now available in the county starting Monday afternoon at the following sites:

Baars Field Athletic Park — 13001 Sorrento Road, Pensacola

Brent Athletic Park — 4711 N. W St., Pensacola

Don Sutton Park — 2320 Crabtree Church Road, Molino

Equestrian Center – 7750 Mobile Highway, Pensacola

Escambia County Road Department – 601 Highway 297-A, Pensacola

Ferry Pass Middle School – 8355 Yancey Lane, Pensacola, sand will be on the northwest corner of school property on Parazine Street

John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Park – 555 E. Nine Mile Road, Pensacola

Travis M. Nelson Park – 4541 County Road 4, Pensacola

Residents need to bring their own sandbags. Sand is available on a first come, first served basis.

